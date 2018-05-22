Baku: Azerbaijan's biggest concession is negotiating with the occupant country

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is the Republic of Armenia that uses force against Azerbaijan and bears international legal responsibility for the military occupation of Azerbaijan lands.

"With such serious and groundless statements made by Armenia, the international community once again witnesses Armenia's engagement in destructive policy, populism and political adventure in the conflict resolution process," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

According to him, in rude violation of the Article 2 (4) of the UN Charter, Armenia applied force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and occupied the territory of Azerbaijan.

"The Minsk Group was established by the decision of the OSCE Helsinki Ministerial Council of March 1992, and Armenia and Azerbaijan are known as conflicting parties, while the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as the concerned parties," he said

According to the spokesman, the European Court of Human Rights has put an end to Armenia's continuous denial of its responsibility for the illegal occupation and the military presence in these territories. In the case of Chiragov and Co against Armenia, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled: "The Republic of Armenia has been actively involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict since early days, providing its military presence and military hardware and expertise", "its military support to seize these territories and has been and remains a decisive factor of continuing control over them."

"Armenian Republic responsible for the ongoing aggression against Azerbaijan and the occupation of internationally recognized territories of our country, the presence of the Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijani citizens from the occupied territories and for not allowing them to use their property by returning to thesee territories is fully responsible for the violation of ongoing international law," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"Azerbaijan's biggest concession is negotiating with the occupant country Armenia for more than 25 years.

"Continuous peace and security in the region can be ensured if Armenia does not repeat the mistakes of previous regime and puts an end to the occupation and ethnic cleansing policy and withdraws its troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions," the spokesman noted.

"The sooner Armenia realizes this reality, the sooner the peace will be established in the region," he concluded.

