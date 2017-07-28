Baku-Batumi bus service may become daily

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku-Batumi bus service has been operating from 30 June of the year, Baku International Bus Station said, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

"The bus service operates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The bus fare is 40 manat ($23.5). In the future, if necessary, the service will operate every day," abc.az cited the statement as saying.

The Baku-Batumi buses carried 522 passengers from 30 June to 24 July.

News.Az

News.Az