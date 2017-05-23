Baku bids for hosting Expo-2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, Russia, France and Japan are bidding for hosting the World Expo-2025.

French media reported with reference to the International Exhibition Bureau that the cities bidding to host the exhibition were Paris, Ekaterinburg, Baku and Osaka.

The winner will be determined in November 2018 at the General Assembly of the International Exhibition Bureau through the voting of 170 member-countries of the organization. At the moment, it is expected that the Expo will be held from May 2 to November 2, 2025.

The expo is held once in five years. In 2015, it was held in Milan (Italy), in 2020-2021 the exhibition will be held in Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

News.Az

