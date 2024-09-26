Baku blasts Macron’s biased remarks at UN General Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

“French President Emmanuel Macron's statement at the UN General Assembly on September 25 that "France stands shoulder to shoulder with Armenia in the conditions of Azerbaijan's pressures on Armenia and territorial claims" is another example of France's biased pro-Armenian approach to both our country and the peace process in general,” Aykhan Hajizada, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said in a statement, News.Az reports.According to the spokesman, it is unacceptable that France, which is preparing Armenia for revanchism while extensively arming it, accuses Azerbaijan of coercion.“France presenting Armenia as a peace-loving country while Armenia occupied Azerbaijan's territories for nearly 30 years, displaced nearly one million Azerbaijanis, committed massacres and crimes against humanity, and ignored the right of return of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis who were deported en masse from its territory clearly demonstrates how unjust French policy is,” he noted.“We urge an immediate halt to damaging actions of France in our region, considering that its foreign policy has failed in many regions of the world,” Hajizada added.

News.Az