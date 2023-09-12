Baku calls cargo delivery via Ahgdam-Khankendi road ‘important progress’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry considers the passage of cargo sent by the Russian Red Cross Society in a coordinated manner with Azerbaijan through the Aghdam-Khankendi road to be a positive step and an important progress towards the opening of this road.

The passage of a truck of the Russian Red Cross Society in coordination with the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society on the Aghdam-Khankendi road to Khankendi was ensured today, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“Despite the problems and provocations committed by the so-called regime of Armenia in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, we consider the passage of cargo sent by the Russian Red Cross Society in a coordinated manner with Azerbaijan through the Aghdam-Khankendi road to be a positive step and an important progress towards the opening of this road,” Hajizada said.

He noted that Azerbaijan, in the course of high-level contacts with the US and other partners, agreed to the simultaneous use of the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road through the mediation of the ICRC.

“Unfortunately, the party that prevents the implementation of this agreement is the so-called regime created by Armenia in the Garabagh region,” the ministry underlined,” he said.

“We once again declare that the Azerbaijani side is ready to create conditions for the transportation of goods through the ICRC by following the border and customs procedures at the Lachin border checkpoint, in parallel with the Aghdam-Khankendi road,” the spokesperson added.

