Baku calls Dutch parliament’s decision ‘biased’

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry considers the decision of the House of Representatives of the Dutch Parliament on the so-called Armenian genocide tendentious and

Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said it is inadmissible to manipulate distorted historical facts for biased political ambitions, Hajiyev noted.

He said that the Armenian side, pursuing smeary political goals, continues to refuse the opening of archives and the joint study of “Armenian genocide” by historians.

“Because during the First World War, Armenians committed atrocities against people on ethnic grounds in Anatolia, in the historical Azerbaijani lands of Zangazur and Goycha, and in Karabakh. They also carried out genocide against the Azerbaijani people in Baku and other Azerbaijani cities in March 1918,” the spokesman said. “Since the late 1980s, Armenia committed numerous acts of military and inhumane crime and genocide against Azerbaijan. More than a million Azerbaijanis were subjected to bloody ethnic cleansing in Armenia and occupied territories. The worst happened in Khojaly in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, where an act of genocide was committed against Azerbaijanis with the participation of current Armenian political and military leaders on 26 February 1992.”

Hajiyev urged the Dutch House of Representatives to avoid double standards and to assess the Khojaly genocide on the eve of its anniversary, upon the principles of justice and objectivity.

News.Az

