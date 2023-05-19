Baku calls Moscow meeting ‘opportunity’ to discuss post-conflict issues between Azerbaijan, Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

There will be an opportunity to discuss a number of issues on the post-conflict settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia today, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minsiter Jeyhun Bayramov said on Friday, News.Az reports.

“We highly appreciate the organization of this meeting and the emerging positive dynamics in the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. I mean rather close contacts in May,” FM Bayramov said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Bayramov noted that a large delegation from Azerbaijan consisting of about 80 people, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, is now at the XIV "Russia — the Islamic World: KazanForum" forum in Kazan.

"The meeting of deputy prime ministers is now taking place. Our Deputy Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with several deputy prime ministers on a wide range of issues," he said.

Bayramov expressed gratitude to the Russian side for the attention paid in the Russian Federation to the memory of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.

"It is not surprising for us that all state structures, public organizations and citizens pay attention to events dedicated to the memory of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev," the minister added.

News.Az