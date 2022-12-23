Baku again calls on Yerevan to take its obligations seriously

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday once again urged Armenia to take its obligations seriously.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Bayramov once again stated that Armenia keeps violating the agreements reached, News.az reports.

Touching upon the ongoing peaceful protests on the Lachin-Khankandi road, the top diplomat said that the Azerbaijanis are protesting against the illegal exploitation of the country’s natural resources.

“Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region is rich in minerals. In this territory, where Armenians currently live, there are 151 mineral deposits, of which 52 deposits first began to be exploited in 1993-2020,” he said.

He noted that Azerbaijan's environment had suffered enormous damage: “It is absolutely clear that we are witnessing what is happening at two fields,” the minister added.

Bayramov stressed another topical issue is the landmine problem. “Landmine terror continues. Armenia still refuses to provide Azerbaijan with minefield maps. We urge Armenia to take its obligations seriously,” he said.

News.Az