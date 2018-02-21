Baku calls on French colleagues not to succumb to propaganda of Armenian lobby

+ ↺ − 16 px

"In the early 1990s, Azerbaijan experienced the worst humanitarian disaster in Europe after the Second World War."

"Together with other co-chairing countries, France, which has been engaged in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for more than 25 years, is also aware that the main reason for tension in the region is the continued forceful occupation of Azerbaijani territories. Ethnic cleansing against more than one million Azerbaijanis was committed by Armenia in the territory of Armenia and in the occupied territories, and as a result of this, in the early 1990s, Azerbaijan experienced the worst humanitarian disaster in Europe since the Second World War," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said while commenting on French Foreign Ministry's statement on Karabakh.

According to him, Armenia still does not fulfill the requirements of the UN Security Council resolutions on unconditional and complete withdrawal of its troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands. "One of the important humanitarian principles of the conflict resolution process is the statement by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan about the return of Azerbaijanis to their historical lands in peace, as laid down in international documents and UN Security Council resolutions," he said.

"While negotiations on the settlement of the conflict continue, as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and the permanent member of the UN Security Council, France and other co-chairmen should be concerned with the illegal actions of Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, including the demographic composition of the territory, as well as the destruction of material and cultural, and religious heritage," Hajiyev noted.

"In this regard, one of the most troublesome moments is that in contradition to the instructions of the Foreign Ministry of France and Ministry of Internal Affairs and the status of France as the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, the French regions create illegal links with the separatist regime and the representatives of the separatist regime violate the rules of Shenghen visa, enter the French territory and engage in propaganda there.

"We also urge the French party to pay attention to the February 20 statement of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan addressed to the so-called regime for the 30th anniversary of aggressive separatism in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. The President of Armenia presents the so-called regime of terrorism, aggressive separatism, occupation, aggression and bloody ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan as their sucess and calls for the annexation of the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan. We consider that France, which has suffered from international terrorism, should be seriously concerned about the fact that in his letter the Armenian President treats terrorist Monte Melkonian, who committed a bloody terrorism act in France and killed innocent French citizens, as a hero.

"Taking the opportunity, we recommend that our French colleagues from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs not to succumb to the disinformation and provocations of the Armenian lobby circles in Armenia and France," Hajiyev concluded.

News.Az

