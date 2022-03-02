Baku calls on Moscow, Kyiv to engage in dialogue ‘without delay’

Azerbaijan reiterates its call to Russia and Ukraine for dialogue without delay, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Wednesday, underlining the necessity of direct negotiations between the parties, News.Az reports.

Speaking during the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council via videoconferencing, Minister Bayramov expressed Azerbaijan’s deep regret over the fact that the ongoing crisis in Ukraine continues to cause significant casualties, in particular among civilians.

Azerbaijan’s top diplomat underscored the need to protect civilian lives and civilian infrastructure, and respect human rights.

“The ongoing humanitarian crisis requires urgent measures to eliminate the impact of the current situation on civilians,” he added.

Minister Bayramov recalled that a few days ago, Azerbaijan sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

