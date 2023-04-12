Baku calls on Yerevan to return to negotiating table

Baku calls on Yerevan to return to the negotiating table, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani in Baku, News.Az reports.

“We have repeatedly called on the Armenian side to return to the negotiating table,” FM Bayramov said.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat stressed that as a result of Armenia's destructive approach, face-to-face meetings have not been held since December.

News.Az