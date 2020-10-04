Baku calls Pashinyan's remarks 'lies and slander'

+ ↺ − 16 px

In his address to the Armenian people on October 3, the Armenian Prime Minister voiced his traditional lies and slander, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The Azerbaijani ministry noted that Pashinyan who is trying to justify his aggressive policy and turn the Armenian people into a victim of this policy is far from taking steps to restore peace in the region.

“Ignoring the illegal presence of the Armenian armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan and the demands of the international community, including UN Security Council resolutions, to end the occupation, the current Armenian leadership, on the one hand, continues to cover up its aggressive policy by adding completely unfounded religious elements to the issue, and on the other hand, leads its people to disaster,” said the statement.

According to the ministry, What the Armenian leadership repeatedly says about, as if Turkey's involvement in regional operations has only one purpose, and that is to involve third parties in the conflict.

It reminded that the Azerbaijani Army is sufficiently prepared to restore its territorial integrity within its international borders and has been carrying out counter-attacks to prevent new Armenian aggression since September 27, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

As for the absurd views of the Armenian Prime Minister on the policy of "genocide against Armenians", Baku underlined that unlike Armenia, which committed war crimes against the Azerbaijani population, crimes against humanity and the Khojaly genocide, the Azerbaijani side responds to these attacks in compliance with international humanitarian law and does not target civilians.

“The Azerbaijani Armed Forces are fighting on their sovereign soil to restore the country’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. Every step taken by the Armenian leadership to cover up its direct responsibility for the current situation in the region is doomed to failure,” read the statement.

News.Az