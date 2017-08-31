Baku: Canadian MP's visit to occupied lands yet another Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Canadian MP's visit to occupied lands is yet another political provocation of Armenia."

"An illegal trip of the member of the Canadian Parliament, Tony Clement to the territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenian armed forces, is yet another political provocation of Armenia. This illegal visit by Tony Clement was organized by the Canadian Bureau of the Armenian National Committee and the Armenian lobby, with whom Clement has close relationships for financial interest. By paying a visit to the Azerbaijani lands for money, this person, who has repeatedly been involved in cases of bribery and corruption, is trying to justify Armenia's aggression and violent policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan," spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"Clement also tries to gain financial assistance of the Canadian Armenian lobby for the future elections in exchange for this service," he notes.

"These actions, accompanied by the violation of the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the norms and principles of international law, and moral-ethical and humanistic values, are firstly regarded as disrespect for the traditions of Canadian parliamentarism and voters. We hope that the relevant ethics committee of the Canadian Parliament will investigate his actions outside the country," the spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry of says.

"Though the person named Majed al-Shafie, who accompanies Tony Clement, is the head of an NGO, the Armenian Foreign Ministry deliberately presents him as a member of the Canadian Parliament for propaganda purposes.

"We call on Majed al-Shafie, who deals with the rights of religious minorities, to pay attention to the transformation of Armenia into the sole monoethnic state in the world, the ethnic cleansing of more than 300,000 Muslim Azerbaijanis in Armenia, persecution of Yezidis, Assyrians and Molokan Russians in Armenia, intolerance towards the activities of Christian churches and communities except for the Armenian Grigorian Church, plundering material, cultural and religious monuments in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan's concern and dissatisfaction with the issue has been extended to the Canadian Foreign Ministry and the Canadian Parliament.

"Their names will be included in the list of unwanted persons," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

News.Az

