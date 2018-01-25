Baku citizens living near landslide area housed in temporary shelters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Citizens residing within range of the landslide area near the Baku TV tower have been housed in temporary shelters, the Sabail district executive authority said.

Those residents who have nowhere to stay overnight have been housed in temporary accommodation facilities within organizations and institutions of the district. They were provided with food and water.

The territory is under police control. Representatives of relevant government agencies visited the territory and examined the landslide area. Considering the seriousness of the situation, a headquarters has been created at the Sabail district Executive Power to ensure safety of the citizens, APA reported.

The landslide zone is located 200-250 meters southeast of the TV tower. The cause of the landslide was atmospheric precipitation and vertical cutting of the slope during the construction work. The width of the cracks in the landslide zone reaches 1 meter, the depth is 7 meters.

News.Az

News.Az