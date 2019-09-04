Baku City Executive Power urges to protect green spaces
04 Sep 2019
- Society
Azerbaijan’s Baku City Executive Power recommended that entrepreneurs, heads of companies and institutions, monitor the state of green spaces in the territories
In this regard, the head of the Baku City Executive Power Eldar Azizov signed a decree on the creation and preservation of green spots in the Azerbaijani capital.
It was noted that these measures will contribute to further improvement of the aesthetic appearance of the city.
This order does not apply to territories whose landscaping is carried out at state expense.
News.Az