Baku city prosecutor: Crime rates have increased in capital

In 2012, 68 robberies took place in Baku. 8 of them remain closed, Baku city prosecutor Ilgar Abbasov announced at the board meeting on the annual results at the Prosecutor's Office.

According to Abbasov, the number of crimes increased by 182 facts to become 12,122 in the reporting period, compared to 11,940 in 2016. The percentage of their opening increased by 4.1% to 80%, the number of grave or particularly grave crimes decreased by 120 facts or by 3.4% to reach 1890.

Compared to 2016, the number of murders reduced by 3 facts to become 59. All of the murders—except for one—as well as murders committed under unknown circumstances and 38 murder attempts were disclosed, APA reports.

203 traffic accidents were recorded and 1 of them remained closed.

It was noted that 563 out of 1,047 cases investigated by city prosecuting bodies and 5,003 of 14,432 criminal cases investigated by internal affairs bodies' investigative departments were completed.

During the reporting period, as a result of crimes committed, at the Prosecutor's Office, including on cases carried out by the City Prosecutor's Office Investigation Department, 18.1% (i.e. 443,000 manat) of 2,437,000 manats material damage made to individuals and legal entities and 85.7% (i.e. 25 million 880,000 manat) of the 30,194,000 manats material damage on cases carried out by police were paid off.

During the meeting, alongside positive results achieved during the reporting period, shortcomings were also noted.

Carrying out intensive investigative and operational-search measures to bring guilty people to justice, the importance of the compensation of damage made, as a result of crime, was emphasized. Detected shortcomings, law violations and procrastination facts were investigated with specific examples and were required to be eliminated.

