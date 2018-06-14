Baku comments on dissemination of documents on behalf of separatist regime in Karabakh by Armenia's Mission to UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenia will never succeed in achieving its goals with the aggression and annexation policy it pursues."

"As it is known, in May of this year, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the United Nations issued a document in the United Nations on behalf of the so-called "regime" created by the country in the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Previously, similar steps were taken by Armenia's Representative Office to the UN," Hikmet Hajiyev, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said regarding the dissemination of documents by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the United Nations on behalf of the separatist regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"By doing so Armenia's representation to the United Nations has chosen ways to fraud and tries to mislead the UN member states. Thus, a document on behalf of the separatist regime is attached to any letter sent by Armenia's Representative Office to the United Nations. Then it is presented in the Armenian media as a document of the separatist regime circulated in the United Nations. In fact, this is a lie and a nonsense," he said.

According to the spokesman, in this regard, on 7 January of this year, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations addressed a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations. The same day, the document was circulated among the members of the Security Council by the UN Security Council chairman and published as an official UN document.

"The letter refers to resolutions 822, 853, 874, 884, adopted by the UN SC in 1993, reaffirming commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of Azerbaijani borders, the recognition of the Nagorno-Karabakh region as an integral part of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the unacceptability of the occupation of territory through the use of force and demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces from the occupied territories."

"It was noted in the letter that the separatist regime created by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is the result of military aggression and bloody ethnic cleansing.

"The letter also commented on the attempts of the Republic of Armenia to abstain from continuing to bear responsibility for the aggression against Azerbaijan by ignoring the international community's position and referred to the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights adopted in 2015 on "Chiragov and Others against Armenia". As it is known, the court's decision found that the separatist regime is under Armenian control and that it receives the political, financial, military and other support by Armenia," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"It was underlined once again that Armenia will never succeed in achieving its goals with the aggression and annexation policy it pursues, that Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and it will be so in the future, and Armenia has no other way that withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

"The letter stresses that official Yerevan should end its attempts to mislead its own people and the international community and should fulfill its commitments to resolve the conflict, and notes that that long-awaited peace and stability in the region is possible only under such conditions," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

News.Az

