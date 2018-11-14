Yandex metrika counter

Baku comments on reports of possible meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs

Baku comments on reports of possible meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has commented on reports of a possible meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with his Armenian counterpart Zoh

“The Azerbaijani side has always declared its readiness to hold a meeting with Armenia’s foreign ministers in order to hold substantive and result-oriented negotiations, not only within international events, but also outside their format,” the ministry said in a statement Nov. 14.

The Azerbaijani side supports the proposal of the co-chairs on the progress of the peace talks [on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] and on the invitation of Armenia to take constructive position in this process,” said the statement.  

