Baku comments on reports of possible meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has commented on reports of a possible meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with his Armenian counterpart Zoh

“The Azerbaijani side has always declared its readiness to hold a meeting with Armenia’s foreign ministers in order to hold substantive and result-oriented negotiations, not only within international events, but also outside their format,” the ministry said in a statement Nov. 14.

“The Azerbaijani side supports the proposal of the co-chairs on the progress of the peace talks [on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] and on the invitation of Armenia to take constructive position in this process,” said the statement.

News.Az

