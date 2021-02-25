Baku comments on statements by Luxembourg's foreign minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turning the issue of human rights into a matter of political bias will not bring pride to anyone, including the Luxembourg Foreign Minister, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement came after some remarks made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg during his speech at the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

“The fact that on February 24, 2021, the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn, during his speech at the 46th meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, accused “Azerbaijan of a military attack that led to numerous destruction in Nagorno-Karabakh, and Turkey in its support”, that is an indicator of the biased position that he demonstrates, not knowing about the situation in the region and completely contradicting the relevant principles of international law,” read the statement.

“Why, then, Jean Asselborn, who is trying to portray himself as a defender of human rights, never raised a question in the UN Human Rights Council or other relevant international platforms regarding the fact that Armenia occupied 20 percent of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan for almost 30 years, carrying out bloody ethnic cleansing in those areas and grossly violating the fundamental rights of more than 1 million Azerbaijanis? Maybe the Luxembourg Foreign Ministry is not aware of the fact that during the military operations launched by Armenia on September 27, 2020, as a result of another military provocation, the Armenian armed forces purposefully targeted civilians far from the combat zone and killed more than 100 innocent Azerbaijanis?” it added.

News.Az