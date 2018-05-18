Baku concerned over Russian MFA official's meeting with separatist Nagorno-Karabakh representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev answers the question about the meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry official and a representative of the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh.

Q: According to Sputnik-Abkhazia, the meeting with Raul Hadjim, presenting himself as a president of Abkhazia was attended by the chief of the Fourth CIS department under the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexei Pavlovsky, representatives of the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh, Transdniestria and South Ossetia. How can the meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry official with the representative of the separatist regime be assessed?

A: This action is in no way helpful in building trust for lasting peace and stability in the region. On the contrary, it can serve for further deterioration of already tense situation.

Via diplomatic channels we will communicate our serious concerns and protest to Russian Foreign Ministry.

News.Az

