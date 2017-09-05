Baku concerned with violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku has expressed its concern over the violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

"We are seriously concerned with the ongoing violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar," Hikmat Hajiyev, Spokesperson of Foreign Ministry has said.

"We do support the efforts of the international community, especially the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to stop this violence."

Myanmar army attack on Muslims in the Arakan region under the pretext of fighting armed groups killed a large number of Muslims over the past week. Dozens of villages were burnt. Tens of thousands of Muslims are trying to save their lives by fleeing.

News.Az

