Baku Conference of NAM Parliamentary Network ‘important’ for discussing global challenges: Malaysian MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network is of great importance in terms of discussing global challenges, Mohd Rashid bin Hasnon, Deputy Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives, said on Friday.

Speaking at the conference, the Malaysian lawmaker expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his initiatives during Azerbaijan’s NAM Chairmanship, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that Malaysia favors a peaceful solution to all conflicts around the world.

The MP underlined the need to adhere to the principles of the Non-Aligned Movement in order to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“The NAM Parliamentary Network plays a great role in terms of interaction and cooperation. We support the activities of the Parliamentary Network for better protection of human rights,” he added.

News.Az