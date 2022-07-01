Baku Conference of NAM Parliamentary Network underway in Azerbaijani capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network under the motto “Boosting the role of national parliaments in promoting global peace and sustainable development” continues in the Azerbaijani capital, News.Az reports.

The conference brings together delegations from over 40 countries, as well as representatives of nine international parliamentary organizations.

The delegations consist of chairmen of the parliaments from 15 countries.

The conference will wrap up on Friday.

News.Az