Baku Conference of NAM Parliamentary Network wraps up

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network under the motto “Boosting the role of national parliaments in promoting global peace and sustainable development” has come to an end, News.Az reports.

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova made a closure speech at the event.

The speaker expressed gratitude to the conference participants.

The conference participants are scheduled to travel to Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, on Saturday.

The conference brought together delegations from over 40 countries, as well as representatives of nine international parliamentary organizations. The delegations consisted of chairmen of the parliaments from 15 countries.

News.Az