Baku Conference of Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network underway after official opening

The Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network on "Boosting the role of national parliaments in promoting global peace and sustainable development" continues.

The heads of delegations deliver speeches at the conference following the official opening ceremony attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The conference brings together delegations from over 40 countries, as well as representatives of nine international parliamentary organizations. The delegations consist of chairmen of the parliaments from 15 countries.

