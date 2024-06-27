Baku confirms new peace proposal package submitted to Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku has recently submitted a new package of proposals on a peace treaty to Yerevan, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

“Work is underway to sign a peace treaty with Armenia. A few days ago, we presented the next peace proposal package,” FM Bayramov told a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili in Baku, News.Az reports.He noted that Armenia’s Constitution still has a clause regarding the territorial claim to Azerbaijan.“This is one of the biggest obstacles to peace. We expect Armenia to take adequate steps in this direction,” the top Azerbaijani diplomat added.

News.Az