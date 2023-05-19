Baku consistently supports process of post-conflict normalization with Yerevan: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan consistently supports the process of post-conflict normalization with Armenia, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bayramov made the remarks while speaking at a trilateral meeting with his Russian and Armenian counterparts in Moscow on Friday, News.Az reports.

“We hope that today's talks will be fruitful and will provide an opportunity to cover the entire spectrum of issues within the process of normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan,” the top Azerbaijani diplomat said.

“As it was correctly pointed out, this post-conflict normalization is a process that consists of various tracks. We support parallel work on all tracks. We believe that they are complementary. There has been a certain stagnation in the negotiation process since the end of last year, and we positively consider that the dynamics has been consistent and positive since the beginning of May,” Bayramov added.

News.Az