Baku court extends pre-trial detention of Armenian separatist Ghukasyan

An Azerbaijani court on Tuesday decided to extend the pre-trial detention of Arkadiy Ghukasyan, the "president" of the self-proclaimed entity in Karabakh.

Baku’s Binagadi district court has received a motion to prolong the pre-trial detention term for the Armenian separatist, News.Az reports.The court upheld the prosecutor's motion to extend the pre-trial detention of Arkadiy Ghukasyan for 5 months.The leader of the "Dashnaktsutyun" nationalist party in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, former so-called "chairman of parliament" of the separatists David Ishkhanyan, former so-called "president" of the separatists Arayik Harutyunyan, former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan, so-called "first deputy commander of the defense army" of the separatist regime Davit Manukyan, former so-called "foreign minister" of the separatist regime David Babayan, former so-called "presidents" of the separatists Bako Sahakyan and Arkadiy Ghukasyan, and former "defense minister" of the separatists Levon Mnatsakanyan were detained by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and brought to Baku.

