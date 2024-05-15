Baku court extends pre-trial detention of Armenian separatists

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Baku court has extended the pre-trial detention term for the former leaders of Armenian separatists.

The Binagadi District Court has reviewed the prosecutor's petition to prolong the pre-trial detention of former "presidents" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, including Bako Sahakyan, Araik Harutyunyan, former "foreign minister" David Babayan, "chairman of the parliament" David Ishkhanyan, and generals Lyova Mnatsakanyan and David Manukyan.The petitions were granted, and the court extended the pre-trial detention of the former Armenian separatist leaders for five more months.Furthermore, on 14 May, the Binagadi District Court ruled to prolong the pre-trial detention term for Arkady Ghukasyan, one of the former "presidents" of the separatist regime.

News.Az