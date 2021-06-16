Baku court resumes trial of Armenian war criminals accused of torturing Azerbaijani POWs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku court has resumed hearings in the criminal case against Armenian nationals Ludwig Mkrtichyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan, who are accused of torturing Azerbaijani prisoners of war and committing other serious offenses during the First Karabakh War, News.Az reports.

Presiding over the proceedings is Judge Elbay Allahverdiyev of the Baku Military Court.

The trial is being observed by both local and international journalists, along with representatives from civil society.

Investigations revealed that in July 1991, an Azerbaijani citizen was taken hostage near the "Ballija" forest close to Khojaly and was unlawfully detained. Another civilian was captured on September 13, 1999 in Tapgaragoyunlu village, Goranboy district, and taken to Yerevan, Armenia. There, he was held in a military unit and used as a translator during interrogations conducted by Armenian special services. Both individuals were subjected to torture by Ludwig Mkrtichyan, born in 1969, a citizen of Armenia who conspired with members of nationalist armed groups operating in Nagorno-Karabakh and originating from Armenia.

Further evidence showed that 11 Azerbaijani citizens were held captive at different times and subjected to beatings and torture in Khojavand and Aghdara districts, Shusha prison, and Yerevan. One Azerbaijani serviceman from military unit “N” of the Ministry of Defense was killed by automatic gunfire.

Mkrtichyan was captured by Azerbaijani forces on October 20, 2020 in Malikjanli village, Fuzuli district.

The investigation also uncovered criminal acts by Alyosha Khosrovyan, born in 1967, also a citizen of Armenia, who, along with Mkrtichyan, brutally mistreated Azerbaijani captives.

It was determined that Khosrovyan tortured five Azerbaijanis during their captivity, subjecting them to inhumane and degrading treatment.

In April 1994, a former Azerbaijani soldier from military unit “N” was taken prisoner and forcibly detained in a house in Mysmina (Aghbulag) village, Khojavand district. There, he was made to perform heavy labor for the then so-called "Defense Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Samvel Babayan, and was physically abused.

Khosrovyan also displayed extreme cruelty towards Azerbaijani servicemen captured in 1993–1994, who were unlawfully held in Shusha prison. He subjected them to systematic beatings, starvation, psychological torment, and physical abuse.

Khosrovyan was detained on October 3, 2020 by Azerbaijani forces while attempting reconnaissance in Azerbaijani territory.

Both Mkrtichyan and Khosrovyan face strong suspicions of committing crimes under several articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, including Article 113 (torture), Article 115.2 (violation of laws and customs of war), Article 279.1 (creation of illegal armed groups), and Article 318.2 (illegal border crossing). Based on these charges, the court has ordered their arrest as a preventive measure.

