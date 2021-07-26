Armenian accused of espionage against Azerbaijan testifies at trial in Baku (UPDATED)

The trial on the criminal case of Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan, accused of espionage against Azerbaijan continues at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes.

The trial is chaired by Judge Ali Mammadov.

Davtyan and Sujyan were charged under Articles 228, 276, 279, and 318 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The judge said that if, according to the results of the judicial investigation, the guilt of the accused is proved, then they can be imprisoned for up to 15 years.

Defendants Davtyan and Sujyan partially admitted their guilt, saying that they had illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan.

Then Sujyan testified.

A break was announced at the trial.

