Baku Declaration on establishment of Turkic Site Managers Network signed

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Baku Declaration on establishing a Turkic Site Managers Network under the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was signed on Tuesday.

The document was signed as part of the “Livable and Sustainable Heritage Cities” international conference co-organized in Baku by the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration and the Organization of Turkic States.

The declaration was inked by the relevant institutions of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The main purpose of establishing the Network is to expand cooperation in protection, restoration and joint promotion of cultural heritage between the historical cities and reserves of the OTS member and observer countries.

The decision to establish the Network was made at the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in Samarkand on 11 November 2022.

News.Az