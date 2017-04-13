Baku Deep Water Jacket Factory meets new director

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new director has been appointed to Heydar Aliyev Baku Deep Water Jacket Factory of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

The SOCAR spokesperson Nizamaddin Guliyev told Report that Roman Naghiyev has been appointed to this post. Prior to this position, he worked at the “Azəriqaz” Production Union of the company and substituted Ayaz Garayev in his new post, who died in 2015.

News.Az

News.Az