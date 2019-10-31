Baku designated as ‘Creative City of Design’ by UNESCO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, has been designed as a ‘Creative City of Design’ by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (

Thanks to the work done by the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Permanent Delegation of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, Baku has joined the Organization’s Network of Creative Cities, which now number a total of 246 members, AzVision.az reports.

On the occasion of World Cities’ Day, celebrated on 31 October, UNESCO has listed new 66 urban settlements in the organization’s Network of Creative Cities. The Network brings together cities that base their development on creativity, whether in music, arts and folk crafts, design, cinema, literature, digital arts or gastronomy.

UNESCO creative cities commit to placing culture at the centre of their development strategies and to share their best practices.

The Azerbaijani city of Sheki was listed as the City of Crafts and Folk Art by UNESCO in 2017.

