Baku discloses list of humanitarian aid provided for Garabagh’s Armenian residents since September 22

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiev has released the list of the humanitarian aid provided for the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region since September 22, News.Az reports.

“Humanitarian aid delivered to Armenian residences of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan so far, and it will be continued onwards,” Hajiyev said on X.

The assistance includes 40 tons of food products and hygiene products, medical supplies for over 200 people, injured in an explosion in Khankendi on September 25, over 120 tons of fuel, 22.3 tons of drinkable water, 40 tons of flour, and other necessities.

News.Az