Baku dismisses Yerevan’s claims as ‘baseless’

The spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada, responded the unfounded allegations put forward by Armenia, News.Az reports.

“Yesterday, at the Lachin border checkpoint, fire was opened on servicemen of Azerbaijani border guards, when the Azerbaijani flag was raised in its sovereign territory on the Hakari bridge,” the spokesperson said on Twitter.

“This bridge was built by Azerbaijan just recently, & claim that the flag raised in Armenia’s territory is baseless,” Hajizada emphasized.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

