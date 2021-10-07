Baku does not rule out possible meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs

A possible new meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan is not ruled out, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

"We consider it useful to discuss the issues of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the post-conflict period. Earlier a meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries took place, and we don’t exclude the possibility of holding such meetings in the future," Abdullayeva noted.

The spokesperson said the Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated that at the present stage it’s necessary to pay serious attention to the implementation of joint statements signed by the leaders of the three countries [dated 10 November 2020 and 11 January 2021].

"As it’s known, in this context, some issues remain to be addressed. We believe that the start of negotiations on the opening of communications, border delimitation can create a healthy basis for constructive progress in restoring sustainable peace in the region," she added.

Abdullayeva stressed that the Azerbaijani side is always open to dialogue and prefers to settle differences through negotiations.

"Azerbaijan has repeatedly expressed its readiness to negotiate with Armenia at the post-conflict stage," the spokesperson said.

News.Az