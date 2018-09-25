Baku E-Trade Forum 2018 wraps up

+ ↺ − 16 px

The forum brought together over 300 local and foreign delegates

The E-Trade Forum 2018, organized in Baku for the first time at the initiative of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies with the support of the European Union and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, has ended.

The forum brought together over 300 local and foreign delegates, including representatives of international organizations, state bodies, public associations, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, investors and startups. Moreover, field specialists from over 20 countries, as well as representatives of 10 international organizations and more than 60 e-trade and online e-commerce platforms are also take part in the event.

Within the framework of the forum, various sessions on 7 key areas identified by the UN Conference on Trade and Development will be organized.

Representatives of the European Union, the World Bank, the World Trade Organization, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Trade Centre, the International Telecommunication Union, the Universal Postal Union and other international organizations and well-known international experts in the field of e-trade development made their speeches at the sessions.

The forum also featured an exhibition of local startups engaged in e-trade.

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade viewed the exhibition.

Addressing the forum, Minister Guluzade expressed gratitude to the EU and the UN Conference on Trade and Development for their support in organizing the event.

The minister noted that the diversification of economy and the development of entrepreneurship and non-oil sector are among priorities of Azerbaijan’s economic policy and in the spotlight of the country’s leadership.

Serious steps have been taken in recent years to develop e-trade in Azerbaijan, said the minister, stressing that the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies played a key role in the formation of a digital ecosystem that ensures the functioning of e-trade.

Minister Guluzade highly praised the importance of the Baku E-Trade Forum.

Later on, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Omer Fateh Sayan made a speech at the event.

News.Az

News.Az