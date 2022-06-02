Baku Energy Forum kicks off in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 27th Baku Energy Forum kicked off on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week in the Azerbaijani capital on Thursday.

The two-day event will focus on global energy prospects, financing the transition to green Energy, gas supplies, a map of exploration, production opportunities in the Caspian region and a number of other topical issues, News.Az reports.

More than 400 delegates from 20 countries of the world are taking part in the forum. The forum program includes 25 topics from 50 speakers. The plenary session was devoted to energy in transition: new opportunities and challenges in a changing world.

Related topics have been added to the forum program: Global energy outlook; Path to net zero; Unlockıng workforce potentıal for transition towards a lower carbon future ın the energy sector; Ensuring environmental and industrial safety: latest approaches and new Technologies; Mapping exploration and production opportunities in the Caspian region; Oil refining and petrochemistry sector: current projects and development prospects; Gas dialogue: the role of gas infrastructure in the decarbonized period.

Also, at the initiative of the World Bank, a special session will be held within the framework of the Baku Energy Forum: Azerbaijan offshore wind roadmap. The signing of the Agreement on the implementation of the Higher Renewable Energy Program between bp and the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry is expected.

Among the speakers of the forum: Ministers of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Romania; Deputy Prime Ministers of Moldova and Serbia; Deputy Minister of Energy of Turkiye; representatives of the Bureau of Energy Resources (USA), the European Economic Commission (ECE); Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF); heads of companies such as: SOCAR, bp, TPAO, Equinor, Uniper, Tenaris, TotalEnergies, Masdar, ACWA Power, and a number of the most key companies in the energy sector.

The forum program includes bilateral business meetings in the B2B format, which will allow representatives of local and foreign companies to communicate and discuss in detail all aspects of possible cooperation.

The ceremonial end of the forum will take place in the liberated Azerbaijani territories. On June 4, Shusha will host a session with the participants of the Baku Energy Forum.

News.Az