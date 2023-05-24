Baku Energy Week to feature sessions in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of the Baku Energy Week, the Azerbaijani city of Nakhchivan is expected to host a session devoted to important issues, News.Az reports.

Holding a special session in the city of Nakhchivan is not a coincidence. Within the framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev," the session dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader will mark the historical significance of the city. In addition, at the state level, it is planned to turn Nakhchivan into a green energy zone.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has lately stated that there is great potential for the construction of a hydroelectric power plant in Nakhchivan, and it is expected that in the near future, some steps will be taken in connection with the construction of a solar power plant. In this regard, the organization of a session on "Renewable Energy Potential of Nakhchivan and Eastern Zangezur" is of great importance. In addition to the panel discussions, the session will include a cultural program such as a tour of the city of Nakhchivan and a concert program.

News.Az