Baku, EU agree to establish mechanism for dialogue on security and transport

The 15th meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council was held in the atmosphere of a positive, constructive and business.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogerini chaired the meeting, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev.

"The issues of political, economic, trade, transport, energy, humanitarian and other spheres of cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan were discussed in detail," he said.

According to him, it was noted at the meeting that the visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev to the European Union in early 2017 opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations and ensured a qualitatively new level.

"The EU support for the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad and the development of the East-West transport corridor, the Southern Gas Corridor and the TAP project has been reiterated," he said.

"The European Union fully supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"At the end of the meeting, an agreement was reached to establish a mechanism for dialogue between the European Union and Azerbaijan on security and transport," he noted.

