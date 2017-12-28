Baku: European Union is the largest shareholder in Azerbaijan's trade turnover

+ ↺ − 16 px

"2017 was remarkable in terms of the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union."

The statement came from spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev.

"The development of relations with the European Union has been identified as one of the priorities by our President. Azerbaijan's strategic partnership with nine EU member states is an additional stimulus for the development of our cooperation with the EU. The visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E Mr. Ilham Aliyev to Brussels in February of this year and the meetings held with the EU leadership gave a special impetus to the development of our relations and officially mandated start of negotiations on a new partnership agreement between the European Union and Azerbaijan. The constructive negotiations in an atmosphere of mutual understanding on the draft agreement are underway between the parties. The negotiations on the finalization of the project "Common Aviation Area Agreement between the European Union and its Member States and the Republic of Azerbaijan" were also held," he said.

According to him, the European Union is the largest shareholder in Azerbaijan's trade turnover. There are broad and favorable opportunities for closer cooperation between the parties in political, economic, trade, energy, investment, transport and humanitarian fields. Joint consistent efforts are continued with the EU, including with Italy and other Partners to implement TAP project within time framework. After operation TAP project and Southern Gas Corridor in general, as new source and delivery route of gas will make tangible contribution to the energy security of Europe.

He also said that relations between Azerbaijan and the United States of America have been continued along the line of development. "In this context, United States President Donald Tramp sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day and a letter expressing his best wishes for the 24th Annual International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference in Baku on May 31- June 3. President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President Donald Tramp on the occasion of the 4th of July - the Independence Day of the United States of America," Hikmat Hajiyev noted.

He said that within the framework of the 22nd World Petroleum Congress held in Istanbul on July 10, President Ilham Aliyev received the United States Secretary of State R.Tillerson.

"During the meeting the prospects of development of relations between our countries were discussed. There are broad opportunities for cooperation in areas such as energy, transport, investments, and fight against terrorism, aviation and tourism between our countries. Azerbaijan appreciates the support of United States for the development of the TANAP / TAP projects," he said.

