Baku: Expansion of Kasprzyk’s office should be conducted in parallel with substantive Karabakh talks

Baku: Expansion of Kasprzyk’s office should be conducted in parallel with substantive Karabakh talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan positively responded to proposals on expanding the Office of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative, said Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

“This issue was discussed during the year. This issue was also reflected in the latest statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs,” Hajiyev said at a press conference on the outcome of 2017 foreign policy in Baku Dec. 28, APA reports.

He added that the increase in the number of staff members of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative’s office should be conducted in parallel with substantive and intensive negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office is Polish diplomat Andrzej Kasprzyk.

News.Az

News.Az