Baku EXPO 2025 presented in Davos - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku EXPO 2025 presentation ceremony was held in Davos on January 23.

Various parts of the city hosting the World Economic Forum were decorated with posters and banners about Baku EXPO 2025.

According to AzerTag, the presentation started with the demonstration of the video projection.

Speaking at the ceremony, head of the Baku EXPO 2025 work group Elchin Amirbayov said hat the World Exhibition as the World Davos Forum is an important platform gathering the world to exchange views.

News.Az

News.Az