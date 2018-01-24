Yandex metrika counter

Baku EXPO 2025 presented in Davos - PHOTO

  • Economics
  • Share
Baku EXPO 2025 presented in Davos - PHOTO

The Baku EXPO 2025 presentation ceremony was held in Davos on January 23.

Various parts of the city hosting the World Economic Forum were decorated with posters and banners about Baku EXPO 2025.

According to AzerTag, the presentation started with the demonstration of the video projection.

Speaking at the ceremony, head of the Baku EXPO 2025 work group Elchin Amirbayov said hat the World Exhibition as the World Davos Forum is an important platform gathering the world to exchange views.

News about - Baku EXPO 2025 presented in Davos - PHOTO

News about - Baku EXPO 2025 presented in Davos - PHOTO

News about - Baku EXPO 2025 presented in Davos - PHOTO

News about - Baku EXPO 2025 presented in Davos - PHOTO

News about - Baku EXPO 2025 presented in Davos - PHOTO

News about - Baku EXPO 2025 presented in Davos - PHOTO

News about - Baku EXPO 2025 presented in Davos - PHOTO

News about - Baku EXPO 2025 presented in Davos - PHOTO

News about - Baku EXPO 2025 presented in Davos - PHOTO

News about - Baku EXPO 2025 presented in Davos - PHOTO

News about - Baku EXPO 2025 presented in Davos - PHOTO

 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      