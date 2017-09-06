Baku Expo Center to host International Healthcare Exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 23rd Azerbaijan International Healthcare Exhibition BIHE 2017 will take place at Baku Expo Center on September 28-30, AzerTag reports.

For years, the exhibition has served as a platform for establishing business contacts and exchanging experience between professionals from medical institutions, suppliers of modern medical equipment, pharmacists, and academics. BIHE takes place with support from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Stomatology Association, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organisations of the Azerbaijan Republic (ASK). The organisers are Iteca Caspian and its partner ITE Group.

Intensive preparations for the first expo, which will kick off the autumn season, are now well underway. The event is expected to welcome more than 100 participants, including companies from Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Germany, India, Italy, Iran, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, USA, Ukraine, and other countries.

As well as international manufacturers, exhibitors will include major local distributors of medical equipment that are partners to major global manufacturers. Local exhibitors will include BTL Industries, Labservis, Planet and others.

This year, the exhibition will present medical and laboratory equipment (medical equipment for surgical tables; laser equipment for reconstructive surgery), medicines, medical instruments and pharmaceutical equipment.

Beauty Azerbaijan 2017, the 11th Azerbaijan International Beauty and Aesthetic Medicine Exhibition, will take place alongside BIHE 2017.

A comprehensive business programme will be held within the framework of the exhibition; for the first time ever, a congress for health professionals is planned to run alongside the exhibition. The congress will consist of several panel discussions, with the participation of leading physicians from different disciplines of medicine. On the second day of the exhibition, the organisers will conduct a workshop between exhibitors and local manufacturers and distributors, which will provide an effective and extra business platform for direct meetings and negotiations between the market participants. The workshop’s aim is to help the exhibitors to establish effective business relations with local companies, and provide the exhibition visitors with an opportunity to expand their distribution networks.

News.Az

BIHE has been and remains the main healthcare event for the communication of medical industry professionals and an ideal place for demonstrating the leading technologies and innovations in medicine.

News.Az