Baku expresses condolences to victims of armed incident at Belgrade school

The news of a terrible shooting at a school in Belgrade deeply saddened Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims, people, and the government of Serbia. We wish a speedy recovery to all those injured," the tweet said.

Reportedly, the armed incident was committed by one of the school pupils.

As a result of the shooting at least eight pupils and one security guard of the school were killed.

