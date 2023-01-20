Baku expresses readiness for early holding of Azerbaijan-Armenia ministerial meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku is ready for the early holding of a meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers, Azerbaijan’s top diplomat told journalists on Friday, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that now everything depends on the opposite side.

He stressed that the refusal to meet is a prime example of irresponsible steps.

"In recent days, we have seen a policy of manipulation by Armenia. We call on the opposite side to refrain from the wrong position. The promotion of the peace agenda has always been the initiative of Azerbaijan. All subsequent principles were also presented by Azerbaijan to the opposite side," Bayramov added.

Previously, Armenia disrupted the regular round of the trilateral meeting in Moscow, which was planned to be held on December 23, 2022.

