Baku extends condolences to Georgia

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences overe the coal mine accident in Georgia.

"We extend our healtfelt condolences to families, as well as neighborly and friendly Government and People of Georgia over the accident in Mindeli Mine and wish speedy recovery to injured," the Ministry's message says.

Six miners were killed and three injured on Thursday when the roof of a coal mine in western Georgia collapsed, the country’s interior ministry said.

News.Az

