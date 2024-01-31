Baku firmly responds to speaker of Czech Chamber of Deputies

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Aykhan Hajizada, firmly responded to Speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies Markéta Pekarová Adamová, News.Az reports.

“Would be more appropriate if the leader of the Czech legislature Markéta Pekarová Adamová would ask her Armenian hosts when is Armenia going to eliminate territorial claims to her neighbors set in its Constitution and legislation, instead of commenting on the issues based on fake Armenian narrative,” Hajizada said on X.

Earlier, Adamová had "vowed to help bring Azerbaijan back to negotiations with Armenia", and promised to "use all available levers to make Azerbaijan resume the peace talks with Armenia".

