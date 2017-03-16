Baku forum – excellent platform to mull int’l issues, says Plevneliev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Global Baku Forum is an excellent platform, within which it is possible to gather former and current presidents, heads of governments, well-known politicians and political analysts, by organizing a joint discussion of international issues of global importance, said Bulgaria’s former president Rosen Plevneliev.

He made the remarks within the 5th Global Baku Forum, titled “The Future of International Relations: Power and Interests” kicked off in Baku on March 16, Trend reports.

“I am very glad to participate in this forum. Today we must discuss the existing problems and find ways to solve them,” noted Plevneliev. “We all want peace and tolerance. From this perspective, the Global Forum is an important platform for discussions.”

News.Az

News.Az